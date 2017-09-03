 »   »   » PHAILWAN NEWS: Sudeep Not Just A Boxer; Also A Wrestler!

The first look posters of Hebbuli Krishna directorial, Phailwan, starring Kichcha Sudeep were released a day prior to Sudeep's birthday on September 2, yesterday.

The posters were a hit among the audience and were shared virally across various social media platforms. For the uninitiated, Phailwan marks the first sports flick for Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep.



It will also be the first time the actor will essay the role of a boxer for a film. For the same, Kichcha Sudeep is already undergoing rigorous training for his body and is also learning professional boxing.



Just a couple of days after the first look posters were released, a new yet explosive news is spreading like wildfire in Gandhinagara. The surprising news is that Sudeep will not only be a boxer in the film, but he will also be a wrestler.



If you think we just heard a rumour and are passing it on to you, then you are wrong! This news was officially revealed by the DOP turned director, Krishna, who previously directed Sudeep's blockbuster hit, Hebbuli.



