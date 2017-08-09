 »   »   » Sudeep Organizes A Special Screening For Mass Leader Ahead Of Its Release!

Mass Leader, starring Dr. Shivarajkumar, will be releasing all over the state day after tomorrow, August 11.

While most of Shivanna's hard core fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film FDFS (First Day First Show), Kichcha Sudeep has organised a special screening of the film today, August 9.



In other words, Sudeep will get to watch the movie 2 days prior to the rest of the world. Apparently, Sudeep, who was flattered after watching the trailer of Mass Leader, talked to the film team and organised a special private screening for him and Shivanna today.



When will the screening take place? Where will be held? Frankly, we do not know too. All that we know is that the two actors, along with their families, will be watching Mass Leader at a special screening today.



Dr. Shivarajkumar, who appears as an Army Officer in the film, is accompanied by an ensemble of other actors like Pranitha Subhash, Vijay Raghavendra, Loose Maada Yogi, Guru Jaggesh and others.



Mass Leader is directed by Narasimha and produced by Tarun Shivappa and Hardik Gowda under the banner Tarun Hardik Combines. Mass Leader will be released in nearly 300 screens all over the state.