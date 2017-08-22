 »   »   » CONFIRMED NEWS! Sudeep To Act In Megastar Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

We had reported a few weeks ago that Kichcha Sudeep would act in Megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Well, the makers of the film have apparently changed the title to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

But, a week ago, there were rumours that Sudeep will not be a part of the film. But now, that news is invalid as Kichcha Sudeep's participation in the movie is confirmed.



Today, August 22, Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 62nd birthday. On account of it, the film team have released the first look posters from the film. To watch the first look, click here.



In addition to that, makers of the film have also released a special teaser that brings to light the technicians and cast of the movie. In the teaser, Sudeep's presence in the movie is confirmed. Click here to know the cast and crew of the film.



The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Nayanthara and several other prominent actors in important roles. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is about the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was a famous freedom fighter.



Image Courtesy: Kiccha Sudeep Fans Association



One special thing to be noted here is that Sudeep has been selected to essay a very powerful role in the film. Apparently, his character will have dialogues in Kannada and Tamil, just like in the film Eega.



Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being made at a staggering budget of 150 Crores. Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan Tej will be producing the movie and direction will be helmed by Surender Reddy.