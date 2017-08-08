 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Tweets About Darshan & Kurukshetra; Fans On Both Sides Are Happy!

A few months ago, Darshan Thoogudeep took to Twitter to express that he and Sudeep were no more friends. While that got many confused, a few thought that Darshan's account had been hacked.

Later, Darshan clarified on his account that his account was not hacked, and that the tweet was authentic, which got Sandalwood pundits to put on their thinking hats.



While Darshan said it openly, Sudeep made no comments regarding Darshan's tweet, which then proved that something went sour between Sandalwood's most admired friendship.



But, that is not the case! All seems to be not over between Sudeep and Darshan. Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter recently to applaud the team of Kurukshetra.



(Contd) n it surely Wil b another feather in the cap to Darshan... Only he can justify this role wth his personality n presence. Best wshs..

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile he also mentioned that only Darshan would be perfect to portray the role of Duryodhana with his personality and presence. He also added that Kurukshetra will be a feather in the cap for Darshan.



This goes to show that Kichcha Sudeep is extending his hand of friendship to the Challenging Star which has been appreciated by both the fans of Darshan and Sudeep.



Interestingly, after the rift between the two actors, Darshan unfollowed Sudeep on Twitter and Facebook, while, Sudeep till date is following Darshan Thoogudeep on all platforms.



We hope the two friends, who had set the golden standards of friendship in Sandalwood, set aside their differences and get back to being good friends again!

