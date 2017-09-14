 »   »   » Speculations On For Ambareesh's Son's Entry To The World Of Cinemas; Will Abhishek Enter Films?

Speculations are rife about Rebel Star Ambareesh's son, Abhishek Gowda's entry to the cinema field. Rumours have been circulating since a couple of months. On the other hand, some even speculate that he will enter politics under his father.

In between all these rumours and speculations, Abhishek Gowda has silently completed his graduation abroad and returned home. His mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh had recently hinted about his entry to film field.

Amidst all these, what are Mr. Abhishek Gowda's ambitions and goals? What does he want to become? What does his parents think about his future? We do not know because we could not interview him.

But, instead, his mother has spoken about his future and about his entry to cinemas. The Rebel Star too, has a piece of advice to offer to his son. Continue reading to know more in detail..