 »   »   » Speculations On For Ambareesh's Son's Entry To The World Of Cinemas; Will Abhishek Enter Films?

Speculations are rife about Rebel Star Ambareesh's son, Abhishek Gowda's entry to the cinema field. Rumours have been circulating since a couple of months. On the other hand, some even speculate that he will enter politics under his father.
In between all these rumours and speculations, Abhishek Gowda has silently completed his graduation abroad and returned home. His mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh had recently hinted about his entry to film field.
Amidst all these, what are Mr. Abhishek Gowda's ambitions and goals? What does he want to become? What does his parents think about his future? We do not know because we could not interview him.
But, instead, his mother has spoken about his future and about his entry to cinemas. The Rebel Star too, has a piece of advice to offer to his son. Continue reading to know more in detail..
Sumalatha Ambareesh Talks
In a recent function, when someone asked Sumalatha about her son's film career, she said, "Me and my husband have already told Abhishek very clearly that if he wants to enter film industry, he has to do it on his own, without using our name. It is up to him to decide."
Acting Classes
Sumalatha further added, "After having said that, Abhishek has confirmed that he wants to enter film industry. We are happy for his decision. He has asked to join acting classes at a reputed film school."
Abhishek's Entry Is Fixed!
It is both Sumalatha and Ambareesh's wish to see their son achieve success in the film industry. But they just wish for him to achieve it on his own instead of having to use their names for the same purpose.
Now that the star kid is learning acting, it is only a matter of time before he makes his debut. We just have to wait patiently until then.
Ambareesh's Take On This
Ambareesh had previously said, "I have let him do whatever he wants. I do now wish to force him to enter the film industry. If he is interested, he will enter. Everything will take its own course of time."
He further added, "If at all he wants to enter the film field, he is not allowed to use my name to achieve success. I wish for my son to achieve and surpass my success on his own accord. I want him to gain respect from people just the way we all have done."