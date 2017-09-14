 »   »   » NO JOKE! Pratham Gets Promoted To A Cabinet Minister From An MLA; Check This Out!

Olle Huduga Pratham, as he is known eponymously, plays the role of an MLA in his upcoming film and it is a well-known fact, as the title of his film indicates.

But, surprisingly, the MLA has now got a promotion. A promotion that gives him an office in one of the grandest buildings of Karnataka, The Vidhana Soudha.

Yes, you're thinking is correct. MLA Pratham has been promoted to be one of the cabinet ministers. If you're wondering if its all real, do not worry, it isn't!

All these have been made possible in his film, MLA. Shooting for the film, MLA is in full swing and Pratham was last seen filming for the role of an Urban Development Minister.

The film is helmed by Maurya, who wrote dialogues for the TV show, Maja Talkies. Pratham is paired with the Mangalore girl, Sohal Mantero. As the name of the film suggests, it is about a story that revolves around politics. It also has a love angle to it.

The film starts off with an ordinary guy having extraordinary thoughts for his country, who then gets the lucky chance to be an MLA. What happens after he comes to power forms the crux of the story.