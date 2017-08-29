 »   »   » KURUKSHETRA NEWS: What Will Happen When Duryodhana & Bhima Have A Standoff?

Challenging Star Darshan, as known to everyone, is essaying the role of Duryodhana in Kurukshetra. It is no joke to portray such powerful characters and Darshan too, seems to know that.

The actor is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned to achieve the perfection in essaying one of the most powerful characters in the epic. For the same, Darshan has put on a lot of weight.In the same way, Bhima, often touted to be the strongest warrior, too should have a well built physique that matches with the aura of the character. Hindi serial actor Danish Akhtar Saifi, who plays Bhima's role in Muniratna's Kurukshetra, too has built a Herculean body.



Fans of Darshan are wondering how the climax fight between Bhima and Duryodhana might turn out to be, with these two actors having rugged and ripped bodies. Ok, wait. Stop wondering, because we are going to give you a glimpse of what it might look like.



Yes, that is Darshan Thoogudeep with Danish Akhtar Saifi in a gym. Apparently, the two have been working out together since the start of the cinema and both of them are at it all through their shooting schedule.



Surprisingly, it was Darshan Thoogudeep who chose Danish Akhtar Saifi for the role of Bhima in Muniratna's Kurukshetra. Presently, filming for Muniratna's Kurukshetra is taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.