 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS! Tamil Actor Arya To Make His Sandalwood Debut In An Upcoming Film!

One of the most in-demand actors in Kollywood, who achieved fame with his films, Naan Kadavul and Raja Rani, Arya, is all set to enter Sandalwood.

Yes, Arya has made his Sandalwood debut already. He has already begun shooting with a youngster in an upcoming film that is touted to be one of the most expected films of the year.



Arya has expressed his happiness in acting in a Kannada film for the first time in his life. The actor, who works prominently for Tamil films has also been seen in a few Malayalam films as well.



So, which is Arya's debut Sandalwood film? What role has he been offered? Go ahead, continue reading..

