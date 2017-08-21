 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS! Tamil Actor Arya To Make His Sandalwood Debut In An Upcoming Film!

One of the most in-demand actors in Kollywood, who achieved fame with his films, Naan Kadavul and Raja Rani, Arya, is all set to enter Sandalwood.
Yes, Arya has made his Sandalwood debut already. He has already begun shooting with a youngster in an upcoming film that is touted to be one of the most expected films of the year.
Arya has expressed his happiness in acting in a Kannada film for the first time in his life. The actor, who works prominently for Tamil films has also been seen in a few Malayalam films as well.
So, which is Arya's debut Sandalwood film? What role has he been offered? Go ahead, continue reading..
Arya In Rajaratha
Arya will be seen acting the film, Rajaratha. Yes, the actor flew in from Chennai to Mysore to film for his role in the above said film. Rajaratha stars Nirup Bhandari in lead role and is being helmed by his brother Anup Bhandari.
What Is Arya's Role In Rajaratha?
Apparently, Arya's role in the movie was written keeping the actor in mind. Hence, the film team was fixated on roping Arya in for the project. But, the team has not spilled any beans regarding his role in the film.
Arya Gave Green Signal In 5 Minutes!
Apparently, Arya agreed the offer and gave his call sheet within 5 minutes of narrating the script. Arya, who had previously seen Rangitaranga, had appreciated the team for their fantastic efforts and had wished to work with them sometime. We guess the time has finally come.
Filming For 12 Days
Arya is touted to play a major role in Rajaratha film. Apparently, the actor will be shooting for 12 days for the film. The team of Rajaratha is currently busy filming Arya's part in Mysore. According to our sources, Arya has already completed a part of his filming.