 »   »   » Tarak Film Celebrations – Tarakotsava To Be Telecast On Star Suvarna Channel!

Challenging Star Darshan starrer Tarak is all set for its release. Tarak is Darshan Thoogudeep's 49th film of his career and his fans have a lot of expectations from the film.

Tarak, having completed its post-production work, is set to release all over the state during Dasara festival. The film will release on September 29 during the festival time.



Amidst the release preparations, the film team had organised a program in Mysuru, as a promo stunt. Named 'Tarakotsava', the grand function was attended by several fans of Darshan and film enthusiasts.



While a lot of lucky fans in Mysuru experienced the 'jhalak' of 'Tarakotsava' live at the amphitheatre in the Manasa Gangotri campus, fans in other parts of the state were upset that they could not attend.



If you are one of those disappointed fans, well, do not worry, this article is sure to lighten up your mood. The function, 'Tarakotsava', will be telecast on Star Suvarna channel for those audience who could not attend the program.



The ostentatious function, which took place in the open amphitheatre of Mysuru University, saw the presence of Challenging Star Darshan, producer of the film, K. S. Dushyanth, director Milana Prakash, music composer Arjun Janya and other technicians of the film.



Heroines of the film, Shanvi Srivastav and Sruthi Hariharan grooved to the beats of Tarak's songs on stage and entertained the gathered audience. Along with them, the contestants of the reality show, 'Dance Dance Juniors' too, displayed their talent on stage.



The trailer of the program has been released on Star Suvarna channel's social media accounts, although the telecast date and time has not been specifically announced. Check out the trailer..

