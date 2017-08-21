 »   »   » WHOA! Dhruva Sarja's Bharjari Teaser Trailer: An Action-packed Dhamaka!

After delivering two huge hits in his career, Dhruva Sarja is all set to strike back for the third time and score a hat trick with his upcoming release, Bharjari.

Yes, Dhruva Sarja a.k.a Action Prince has raised a lot of curiosity and expectations from his yet to release film. Fans of the star are in awe of his performance in Bharjari after having seen its teaser.



The team of Bharjari has mentioned that the film is ready for its release. They are looking forward to release the audio of the film, simultaneously with a dialogue teaser at the earliest possible date.



Amidst all this hullabaloo, the team has released its teaser which has been well received by the audience and has doubled the expectations from the budding star.



Bharjari is directed by Chetan Kumar, who had previously directed Dhruva Sarja's debut film, Addhuri. Bharjari stars Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in leading roles, while Hariprriya will be seen essaying a very special role designed specifically for her.



Music for Bharjari has been composed by V. Harikrishna and the film has been produced by Kanakpur Srinivas. Filming for the movie has been completed and the team is looking forward for its release.



Take a look at the trailer..

