 »   »   » The Villain Creates Another Milestone; Satellite Rights Sold For A Record-setting Amount!

One of the most expected movies of Sandalwood is The Villain. Starring Century Star Shivarajkumar and Abhinaya Chakravarthy Sudeep, the film has created a lot of speculations as Sudeep and Shivanna will be seen on screen together for the first time.

Since a lot has been said and spoken about the film, The Villain has become a trend, no doubts in that. Well, with lots of popularity comes a lot of demand.



Likewise, The Villain seems to be already in demand from distributors. The demand is so huge that it has already filled the pockets of producers, even before its release.



The film has apparently set a record now and is making news for the same reason. What is the record? How is it raking in money even before its release?



Read more for details..

