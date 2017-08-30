 »   »   » THE VILLAIN NEWS: What Is The Villain Team's Gift To Kichcha Sudeep On His Birthday?

It is that time of the year when all the fans of Sudeep, from across the country pay him a visit to his house to wish him on his birthday. Yes, Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his birthday on September 2, every year.

With only 2 more days to go for the big bash, fans of Kichcha Sudeep are in a state of confusion. The actor had previously said that he would not be celebrating his birthday this year and had asked his fans not to waste resources and money for the said event.



That being said, a few of them have decided to celebrate his birthday, nonetheless. The film team of The Villain is one of those who have decided to celebrate Sudeep's birthday in an innovative manner.



The Villain stars Dr. Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep in main roles. The Villain team have decided to gift something special to the Abhinaya Chakravarthy by releasing the motion poster of their film.



At 12:00 am on September 2, a motion poster of The Villain will be released officially. Having said that, the team has not clarified as to who will be releasing the motion poster. Since the timing is odd, we are guessing that the film team will take it on their own shoulders.



On another note, the director of Hebbuli, Krishna has also mentioned on his Twitter account that he will be releasing the first look of their new film, in dedication to Kichcha Sudeep.