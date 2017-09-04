 »   »   » CONFUSIONS GALORE: 'The Villain' Motion Poster Fiasco; Is It A Hollywood Film Rip Off?

The Villain movie's motion poster was released on Kichcha Sudeep's birthday, September 2. Upon viewing the motion poster, fans of both Shivarajkumar and Sudeep are going frenzy over the uniqueness of the poster.
It would not be wrong to say that the expectations on the film just multiplied by a hundred folds the moment audience watched the motion poster. But, is it really unique? Well, there has been scepticism that has been expressed over the poster of The Villain.
Some are speculating that the idea for motion poster might be a rip-off from a Hollywood movie of 1990s. What's more? The previously mentioned Hollywood movie too has two lead actors and its posters too resemble, leading to a vague conclusion that The Villain might just be a remake.
Is The Villain a remake? Which Hollywood film are were referring to here? Why are these allegations being made against The Villain film team? Well, scroll down the sliders to find out!
About The Poster Design
A new poster from The Villain has been released. While quite a lot of fans are expressing sheer joy at the sight of the new poster, a few others are condemning the idea, saying that it is nothing but a copy of a previous idea.
Which Hollywood Film Are We Referring To?
If you are a late 80s kid or early 90s kid, you might know the Hollywood film, Face/Off. Released in 1997, Face/Off was a science fiction cum action movie that starred Nicholas Cage and John Travolta in leading roles. Just take a look at the poster of Face/Off and try to relate the facts, you will find the answers for yourself.
Stunning Resemblance To The Two Posters
If you look at the poster of The Villain and compare it to the poster of Face/Off, one cannot find much differences at all. Both the films have two protagonists, which is causing huge uproar and confusion in Gandhinagar.
Is It A Coincidence?
Face/Off might have been released earlier, its posters might have been designed 20 years back, but, until we watch The Villain, one cannot simply blame the movie for plagiarism.
Any Link Between The Two Films?
Face/Off was a science fiction movie which subtly tried to tell the fact that every person has an underlying character inside him, which might prove him otherwise.
Director Prem's The Villain has the tag-line Ravan in Ram and Ram in Ravan, which also sort of resembles the basic plot of Face/Off.
Although some of them might quite resemble or seem to resemble, it might not be entirely true to label it as a remake. It would be advisable, as a wise person, to wait and watch before jumping the gun.