 »   »   » The Rumour Mill Has It; The Villain Opens Door For Sudeep Into Mollywood!

One of the most expected films of Kannada film industry, The Villain, is rumoured to be remade in Malayalam.

Starring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, The Villain, has gained a lot of hype even before its release, and now, its director Prem has decided to remake the movie.



In its Malayalam reprisal, The Villain will feature Sudeep in the same role as he will be seen in the original.



This further means that if ever it happens, it will be Sudeep's debut movie in Malayalam film industry. This is some news, is it not?



Thats is not all! In the Malayalam remake of the movie, a famous Mollywood is said to reprise the role of Shivarajkumar in the original. So who is it?



It is said that the superstar of Malayalam industry, generally considered to be one of the standing pillars of Mollywood, Mohanlal is said to play the role of Shivarajkumar in the movie.



On the other hand, like Sudeep, Amy Jackson, the leading lady of Kannada's The Villain, will be seen reprising her role in the Malayalam version too!



This further means that it will be Amy Jackson's Mollywood debut as well. Apart from this much, no other information is available at the moment.



Sandalwood's The Villain has reportedly completed 60% of the filming. The team has returned back to the city after completing the shooting in Bangkok, London and Kashmir.



The Abhinaya Chakravarthy who has already established his fan base in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood, apart from Sandalwood. Now, he is all geared up to enter Mollywood as well.



With the news surrounding The Villain, it is not confirmed by the film team if they will remake it in Malayalam or not. We can either speculate or wait and watch.