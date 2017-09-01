 »   »   » She Is Just 1 Film Old But Is Still Popular In Kannada Film Industry; Who Is This Actress?

If you have watched Sandalwood's one of the best films, Thithi, you might have a chance to recognise this actress. Remembered now? Yes, that is her. This is the same actress who essayed the role of Kaveri in Thithi.

The actress' name is Pooja. Believe it or not, she won the State Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female), for her role in Thithi. Sadly, the aqctress never got another chance in any film to prove her acting mettle.

But, not to worry, she will be back on the silver screen in no time. Yes, Pooja will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film, Neevu Kare Maadida Chandadararu Busy Aagiddare.

This new film is being helmed by Samuel Tony, who had previously directed the Kannada film, Doodh Sagar. His point is to prove that everyone gets busy in life as they move on; even if they do not have any work to keep them busy.

As of now, only the heroine has been finalised for the film. The casting team is busy hunting for other actors and the male lead. According to the director Tony, the film team will release the first look poster of the film in a couple of weeks from now.

Any which ways, we wish luck for Pooja and her new team, success.