 »   »   » Three Films Releasing This Weekend, August 4; What's Your Pick?

The number of films releasing every weekend is increasing. In the month of July alone, on an average, 5 films were released each weekend.
That means, a whopping total of more than 20 Kannada films were released in the month of July. Now, it is August, and for the first weekend, three films will release.
Out of the three films that will release tomorrow, August 4, two of them are out and out comedy fils. The third movie was supposed to be released last weekend, but, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the release date got postponed for tomorrow, August 4.
So, which are the three films that will be releasing tomorrow? What are their specialities?
Raj Vishnu
Raj Vishnu, starring Sharan and Chikkanna in lead roles will release tomorrow, August 4. In the movie, Sharan plays a hardcore fan of Dr. Rajkumar while Chikkanna plays the role of a hardcore Dr. Vishnuvardhan fan.
Vaibhavi Shandilya is the female lead for the movie which also stars Sadhu Kokila in a vital role. Another speciality of this movie is that Roaring Star Sriimurali essays an important role even though it is his cameo appearance.
The film is directed by K. Madesha and the music is composed by Arjun Janya.
Thatana Thithi Mommagana Prastha
Starring Gaddappa and Century Gowda of Thithi fame, Thatana Thithi Mommagana Prastha is directed by Krishna Chandru and also features Shubha Poonja and Loki in the lead roles.
Thatana Thithi Mommagana Prastha will release tomorrow and has double meaning dialogues minus the vulgarity. The movie is produced by Madhukumar and Manjunath under the banner, Sri Srinivasa Groups.
Sneha Chakra
Sneha Chakra was supposed to release last weekend, but did not due to some undisclosed problems. The film will release tomorrow, August 4. The film stars newcomers, Vijay Venkata and Anvitha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Manju Vishnuvardhan and music is composed by Raj Bhaskar.