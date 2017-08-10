 »   »   » 3 Films Releasing This Weekend, August 11; What's Your Pick?

Just as they say how corporate people wait for Fridays because its weekend, film enthusiasts wait for every Friday to catch up on newly released films. It's more like a festival to them than just any day.

Come Friday, fans of stars queue up in front of theatres and throng multiplexes to watch their idol's movie on the first day first show. It is not a mandate for them, it is more like a culture, a celebration for filmgoers.



Well, if you're a crazy movie buff too, well, this weekend has three new movies for you to offer. First is the Shivarajkumar starrer, Mass Leader, followed by Vijay Raghavendra's, Jaani and then finally, a newcomer's film, E1.



All the above 3 movies will release on August 11, tomorrow. We have brought to you a few special information about these three movies to help you pick your choice of movie.



Without much ado, scroll down and check it out..

