 »   »   » 3 Films Releasing This Weekend, August 11; What's Your Pick?

Just as they say how corporate people wait for Fridays because its weekend, film enthusiasts wait for every Friday to catch up on newly released films. It's more like a festival to them than just any day.
Come Friday, fans of stars queue up in front of theatres and throng multiplexes to watch their idol's movie on the first day first show. It is not a mandate for them, it is more like a culture, a celebration for filmgoers.
Well, if you're a crazy movie buff too, well, this weekend has three new movies for you to offer. First is the Shivarajkumar starrer, Mass Leader, followed by Vijay Raghavendra's, Jaani and then finally, a newcomer's film, E1.
All the above 3 movies will release on August 11, tomorrow. We have brought to you a few special information about these three movies to help you pick your choice of movie.
Without much ado, scroll down and check it out..
Mass Leader
Mass Leader starring Shivarajkumar will release in more than 300 theatres across the state tomorrow, August 11.
Directed by Narasimha and produced by Tarun Shivappa and Hardik Gowda, Shivarajkumar portrays the role of an army officer in the movie.
He is paired with Pranitha Subhash and the movie also features an ensemble cast like Vijay Raghavendra, Guru Jaggesh, Loose Maada Yogi, Aashika Ranganath, Vamsi Krishna, Prakash Belavadi and others.
Jaani
Vijay Raghavendra starrer Jaani will release tomorrow, August 11. Jaani is directed by P. K. H. Das and features actor Suman in a very important and special role in the movie.
According to the director, the film is an action comedy drama oriented and features Malayalam actress Janani paired with Vijay Raghavendra in the movie. Milana Nagaraj also plays a vital role in Jaani.
E1
Yes, the film's name truly is E1. Very curious, isn't it? Well, the film has managed to raise a lot of eyebrows as well as curiosity among the audience.
Made by a relatively new team of youths, E1 is directed by A. R. Ramesh and features newcomers Mohan Shetty and Samhita Sha as the lead pair.
Although not much is known about the film, we hope that the film will leave a mark in the industry.