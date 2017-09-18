 »   »   » BIRTHDAYS GALORE: Three Sandalwood Stars Are Celebrating Their Birthdays Today, September 18!

September 18 is a grand day for people of Sandalwood as three stars are celebrating their birthdays today. More than that, it is a day to be remembered for the fans of stars who were born on this day.
It is a thing of practice for the fans to visit their stars at their residence and be a part of their celebrations and happiness. While a few of them just pay visit to wish their idols, others cut cakes, burst crackers and shout out their favourite star's name in joy.
A very few handful people also remember the importance of the day but wish to stay away from the celebrations. Instead, their way of finding joy is by either donating food or other stuff to the needy people and being a part of the celebrations by sharing.
In some way or the other, the entire industry is busy for the entire day, celebrating the stars' birthdays and honouring them. So, which three stars are we talking about? Read on to find out..
Real Star Upendra At Half Century
Real Star Upendra has completed 50 years of his lifetime on this day, September 18, today. This birthday is special for Uppi as he has now entered the political field and as new opportunities await the actor.
Special Book On Upendra
On account of Upendra's birthday, a book titled, 'Namma Uppi, Hattiradavaru Kandante' will be released today. Authored by a close aid of Uppi, the book contains a detailed memoir about Upendra's personal life and his childhood. It will be available in market for sale after a week.
Dr. Vishnuvardhan
Today, September 18, also marks Dr. Vishnuvardhan's 67th birthday. Even though the actor's physical presence might not be here, his fans still worship him in their hearts. To his fans, the 'Saahasa Simha' is still very much alive and ruling their hearts.
Like every year, this year too, a special pooja will be conducted at Vishnuvardhan's 'samadhi' in Abhiman Studio. In addition to that, blood donation, food donation and free health check-ups will be conducted in remembrance of the erstwhile actor.
Raja Simha Teaser Release!
On the other hand, actor Aniruddh's upcoming film, Raja Simha's teaser video has been released. Along with Aniruddh, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Nikhita Thukral and Sanjjanaa have also acted in the movie.
Veteran Actress Shruthi
Kannada cinema actress Shruthi is also celebrating her birthday today, as she steps into her 42nd year. The actress is reportedly shooting for a film despite today being her birthday. Mostly, the actress is said to celebrate her special day with her workmates on the sets of the film.