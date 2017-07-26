 »   »   » WHOA! Two Actors, One Sandalwood And One Bollywood Actor Are In Talks For Kurukshetra!

Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th movie, Kurukshetra, is in the daily news from the past one week. This is due to the finalization of actors, one after the other, in a back-to-back fashion.

As the launch date for the movie is nearing, actors are being added to the cast every now and then. Yet, the film team has restrained itself from publicly announcing the finalized actors.

But, thanks to our sources, we can keep a tab on the latest developments of the movie and give them to you. As such, there is one more fresh piece of news.

As far as the casting of the movie is considered, two more names have popped up in Gandhinagar. Talks are being held with one Bollywood and one Sandalwood actor.

So, who are there two actors? Well, one of them is Arjun Sarja. He has been approached for a role in Kurukshetra that has not been revealed to us.

Another actor who might take part in Kurukshetra is Bollywood actor, Vivek Oberoi. Apparently, the team of Kurukshetra have approached the Bollywood actor and purportedly, they are in talks.

So, according to our sources, these two actors are in talks for two important roles in Kurukshetra. Will the actors give consent? Will we get to see Vivek Oberoi in Sandalwood? We have to wait and watch.

By the way, we are expecting a grand launch ceremony of Kurukshetra on July 30, when all the cast and crew will be revealed by the film team. So, stay tuned for more updates from Kurukshetra.