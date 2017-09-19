 »   »   » Upendra's Birthday Gift: Trailer Of Upendra Matte Baa Released; Have You Watched It Yet?

Real Star Upendra celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday at his residence with his fans and followers. On account of his birthday, a book about Upendra's memoirs was released titled, 'Namma Uppi, Hattiradavaru Kandante'.

According to the sources, the book is authored by one of Upendra's close aides and gives an insight into his personal life as well as his childhood. Although it released yesterday, it will take a minimum of one week to hit the markets.



On the other hand, the film team of Upendra Matte Baa have released a trailer of their upcoming film as a gift to the intelligent actor. The Real Star appears in two different get-ups in the film, as seen from the trailer.



Upendra Matte Baa is a family-oriented film that has been remade from the Tollywood movie, Soggade Chinni Nayana, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna. Upendra Matte Baa stars veteran actress Prema, opposite Upendra.



On another note, the other shade of Upendra gets to romance Sruthi Hariharan, Shruthi, Harshika Poonacha and Deepti Kapse. Interestingly, Chandni has grooved to a peppy number in the film, thus reuniting the A film couple after a huge gap of 19 years!



Upendra Matte Baa is directed by Arun Loknath, who is Upendra's protege and had previously directed the Real Star in the film, H2O. According to the film team, the shooting has already been completed and the film will mostly be released by next month.

