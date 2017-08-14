 »   »   » WHOA! Upendra Hits A Home Run; Gets A Gargantuan Number Of Responses To His Party Email Address!

Real Star Upendra's political venture got a great start day before yesterday, August 12. The response to his ideas were tremendous as all his fans supported him and his ideals.

Upendra's ideals of giving back the power to people is taking more form and shape as more and more support is pouring in for the actor and his dreams.

Very recently, Rocking Star Yash openly declared his support to Upendra and his political ambitions. Likewise, many political leaders have expressed their happiness to see Upendra take the plunge into politics.

Meanwhile, the Real Star had given three e-mail addresses for the people to send their opinions. He had created prajakaarana1@gmail.com, prajakaarana2@gmail.com and prajakaarana3@gmail.com as the contact address for his new political venture.

Now, nearly, 48 hours after the announcement of those contact details, his new political venture seems to have received a staggering amount of response from his fans, followers and likewise.

It is being said that more than 15000 mails have dropped in even since the mail addresses were circulated. People from all over the world have mailed Upendra, their suggestions and ideas.

Ultimately, this new announcement has set in motion something new in the political arena. Even though the actor has not named his political party or got its symbol, the response is unusually huge.

Now that Upendra has received a lot of support from the people all over, it is up to him to decide how to take it forward and invest his time in planning something really good for his fellow citizens.