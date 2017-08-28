 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! Aishwarya Upendra To Enter Sandalwood; To Debut In Her Mother's Film!

At a time when Upendra is exiting the filmland for the better sake of politics, his darling daughter, Aishwarya Upendra is said to be making her Sandalwood as a child artist.
Aishwarya, the second child of Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, is all set to follow the footsteps of her parents. At a time when Upendra is steadily moving away from filmland to immerse himself in politics, his daughter is all geared up to act.
The little kid will be seen acting in one of her mother's films as a child artist. So, which film is that? We shall tell you all of that in the sliders that will follow..
Aishwarya Upendra In Sandalwood
Upendra's daughter Aishwarya Upendra will next be seen in a film. She will be playing a role in the movie, Howrah Bridge, which will feature her mother as the protagonist.
What Is Her Role?
While it is confirmed that Aishwarya Upendra will be acting in Howrah Bridge, not much is known about her role in the film, which is still under production. But we do know that she will be given a responsible role to essay.
Director Of Mummy
Lohit, who had previously directed Priyanka Upendra in the film, Mummy - Save Me, has taken the responsibility of helming Howrah Bridge. It will be released in both Kannada and Tamil languages simultaneously.
Previous Offer
Rumours are that Aishwarya Upendra was actually approached to play the role of Priyanka Upendra's daughter in the film, Mummy - Save Me. Due to some problems, the role went to Yuvina.