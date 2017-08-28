 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! Aishwarya Upendra To Enter Sandalwood; To Debut In Her Mother's Film!

At a time when Upendra is exiting the filmland for the better sake of politics, his darling daughter, Aishwarya Upendra is said to be making her Sandalwood as a child artist.

Aishwarya, the second child of Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, is all set to follow the footsteps of her parents. At a time when Upendra is steadily moving away from filmland to immerse himself in politics, his daughter is all geared up to act.

The little kid will be seen acting in one of her mother's films as a child artist. So, which film is that? We shall tell you all of that in the sliders that will follow..