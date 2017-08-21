 »   »   » UNOFFICIAL! Upendra's Political Party Name Revealed!

Recently, Real Star Upendra had called a press meet to announce his entry to politics. He also mentioned about the three concepts - Praja-kaarana, Praja-keeya and Praja-neethi, which formed the foundation for his party.

Upendra, who is upholding his hopes to change the political system of entire nation, has received a lot of support from his fans. The actor is determined to try his best to give the power back to people.

Amidst all these, there are a lot of WhatApp and Facebook groups being created in every region for Uppi's support. Everywhere, everyone is talking about joining his party, Prajakeeya.

But, Upendra had clearly mentioned that he had not named his party. Yet, the people have unanimously taken to the name of Prajakeeya.

As of now, sources close to Upendra have revealed that Upendra has already decided on a name. If they are to be believed, he has fixed on the name, 'Uttama Praja Party'.

Apparently, Upendra has had a lot of official talks with his close aids and political supporters and has reportedly come up with the name of Uttama Praja Party.

As of now, sources tell that it will be announced shortly, but, until and unless the Real Star himself announces that, there is no surety about the name. All we do is wait and watch.