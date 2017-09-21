 »   »   » JUST IN! Will Sudeep Act In Vikram Vedha Remake?

Art has no boundaries, be it in any form. When it comes to cinemas, no matter what the hatred might be, a film simply cannot be stalled if it's a masterpiece.

One such mind-blowing film of the recent times is the Kollywood film, Vikram Vedha. It has already been declared a super-hit in Kollywood and is ready to enter Sandalwood.



Yes, the chances of Vikram Vedha being remade in Sandalwood, is pretty high as a famous producer from Sandalwood has expressed his interest to remake it.



Vikram Vedha was one of the best and remarkable films of 2017 without a doubt. The film drove people and youth into a frenzy because of its excellent plot and an amusing climax.



Santhosh Anandram, one of the best directors of Sandalwood, has heaped praises on Vikram Vedha for the way it is made. Now, there are rumours that Kichcha Sudeep will be a part of the remake.



