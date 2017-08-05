 »   »   » Villain Ravishankar To Play The Role Of Shakuni In Kurukshetra; Saikumar's Role Still Undisclosed!

With only a few more hours to go for the launch of Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra, some of the interesting facts have been revealed.

Previously, it was announced that P. Ravishankar, would act in the movie, Kurukshetra. Also, Dialogue King Saikumar was rumoured to play the role of Shakuni as well.



Now that these two brothers have united for a single project, fans of these two stars are eagerly waiting to see them together on screen, thereby upscaling the expectations of the movie.



As told before, it was rumoured that Saikumar would be playing the role of Shakuni in Kurukshetra. But, now, Ravishankar has announced that he will be the one playing the role of Shakuni in the film.



Yes, Arumuga Ravishankar, as he is famously known in Sandalwood, will be seen playing the role of Shakuni.



The actor said in an interview, "I am very excited to play the role of Shakuni. I feel very special for having gotten myself an opportunity to work in this film. Shakuni was the one main reason for the Battle of Kurukshetra. I think I am very lucky to play Shakuni."



So, it is finalized that both Ravishankar and Saikumar will be playing important roles in Kurukshetra, but, it is still unclear as to which role Saikumar will essay.



Nonetheless, Sandalwood fans will surely be excited to see the powerful dialogue brothers share screen space in the magnum opus.



Stay tuned for more updates about Kurukshetra.!