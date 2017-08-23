 »   »   » First Look Poster Of Anantu Vs. Nusrat Released; Vinay Rajkumar Seen As A Lawyer!

Dr. Rajkumar's grandson Vinay Rajkumar is now two films old in Sandalwood. A few weeks back, Vinay Rajkumar did not have a confirmed script to work on.

But, a couple of days back, there were rumours that Vinay Rajkumar had given green signal for two projects..simultaneously! Yes, he had mentioned that he would work simultaneously.

But, the paparazzi had trouble finding out which film would take off first. But, surprisingly, one of the movies' first look poster has been released.

Vinay Rajkumar had simultaneously signed for Achchari and Anantu Vs. Nusrath, among which, the first look poster of Anantu Vs. Nusrath has been released online.

In the picture, Vinay Rajkumar looks classy with a black tuxedo, signifying the look of a lawyer. It is rumoured that Vinay Rajkumar will essay the role of a lawyer in the film but no official information is available regarding the same.

Anantu Vs. Nusrath is being helmed by Sudheer Shanbhog and is produced under the banner Manikya Productions. Apparently, the team began working for the film on the day of Varamahalakshmi Festival and has now completed the photoshoot.

Music for the film is being composed by Sunad Goutham. Presently, the film makers are busy hiring the technical crew for the film, after the completion of which, they will start hunting for the rest of the cast, including the heroine.

The film will start shooting in a couple of days after Gowri & Ganesha Festival. Anantu Vs. Nusrath is Vinay's third film, after Siddhartha and Run Anthony. Along with this film, Vinay will also start working on Suneel Talya's directorial, Achchari.