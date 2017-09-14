 »   »   » HUMBLE POLITICIAN NOGRAJ NEWS: Virat Kohli Wishes The Best For Danish Sait And His Team!

Starring Danish Sait, Humble Politician Nograj has become an internet sensation thanks to Danish Sait's antics in the film. Recently, the film's trailer was released which garnered a lot of attention.

Danish's performance was praised by many celebrities and fans from all over. The trailer was trending at number one position on YouTube for more than 2 days and has garnered nearly 4 Lakh views in just a little more than 48 hours.



After celebrities, it is now the turn of cricketing sensation Virat Kohli to wish Danish Sait for his upcoming film. This comes as no big surprise as both Danish and Virat are very good friends in real life.



After entertaining the audience and irritating Virat with his alter-ego Mr. Nags, Danish Sait is all set to debut on the silver screen with his new venture, Humble Politician Nograj, for which the Indian cricketer has wished luck.



Virat, in the video, says that he is happy for his friend's growth in the film industry. He also wished luck for Danish's debut film. Take a look at the video yourself.



By the way, if you still haven't seen the trailer of Humble Politician Nograj, please do so as it is sure to leave you in splits! To watch HPN Trailer, click here.