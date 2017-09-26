 »   »   » WATCH TEASER: Olle Huduga Pratham Starrer Devrantha Manushya Second Teaser Is Released!

Bigg Boss Pratham is now a completely changed man, after his win at Bigg Boss Season 4. He is now busy with a few films and is concentrating on growing as an actor in the industry.

He is presently acting in the film, MLA and has completed shooting for his debut film, Devrantha Manushya. The first teaser of Devrantha Manushya was released a few weeks ago and was a success.

Now, the film team have released the second teaser of the movie, wherein the goofiness of Pratham Kumar, the protagonist of the film, is presented to the audience in a gregarious manner.

In the first teaser, Pratham had delivered a punching dialogue that was no less to Darshan, Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash. Now, in the second teaser, he has taken the name of legends like Kalyan Kumar, Uday Kumar and Rajkumar and says that he wants to grow like them.

By the way, Pratham is paired opposite two heroines in the film, essayed by Poornima and Nayana. In what can be called as something special to look forward to, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 runner-up, Keerthi Kumar alias Kirik Keerthi will be seen making a guest appearance in Devrantha Manushya.

Devrantha Manushya is being helmed by the newbie director, Kiran Shetty and is produced by Manjunath, Suresh and Venkat Gowda. Arun Suresh is taking care of cinematography, while, Rajesh Ramnath is composing the music for the film.

Watch the second teaser here..

