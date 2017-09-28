 »   »   » WATCH: Anish Tejeshwar's Upcoming Film, VAASU NAAN PAKKA COMMERCIAL Teaser Is Here; Check It Out!

Anish Tejeshwar, who has been in the industry for quite some time now, is a terrific actor who is still waiting for his big break in Sandalwood. He started his career with the film, Akira and later did the critically acclaimed Nam Areal Ond Dina.

He is now back with his latest offering, Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial. The actor, who used to sport chocolate boy looks until now has sported a rugged look for his upcoming film.

Anish's latest film, Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial is making news as its teaser was launched recently. The one minute and thirteen seconds long trailer gives you a feel of watching a mass film.

The story of Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial revolves around the lead character who is a local lad without a proper job. The film puts in enough content to prove that the film is commercially oriented, as depicted in the title.

The film is helmed by a newbie director, Ajith Vaasan, and the shooting is still in progress. Anish Tejeshwar is paired opposite Nishvitha Naidu in the movie. Since the teaser introduces the male lead, the heroine is not seen.

Music for Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Watch the trailer here..