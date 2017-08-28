 »   »   » What Did Crazy Star Ravichandran Have To Say About His Son's Debut Film, Saheba?

What Did Crazy Star Ravichandran Have To Say About His Son's Debut Film, Saheba?

Posted By:
Crazy Star Ravichandran's son Manoranjan Ravichandran made his silver screen debut last Friday, August 25, with the film Saheba. The film has received lots of positive reviews from the audiences.
Ravichandran, who recently watched Saheba with his entire family, has spoken about the movie. The actor seemed elated to see his progeny take over the legacy.

Saheba (U/A)

The Crazy Star has said that his son has given a good performance in his first film. The actor also expressed his happiness to see that his son had given justice to his on-screen character.

Read the complete article to know what the Crazy Star had to say about Manoranjan and his performance in Saheba.

Story first published: Monday, August 28, 2017, 10:59 [IST]
