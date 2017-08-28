 »   »   » What Did Crazy Star Ravichandran Have To Say About His Son's Debut Film, Saheba?

Crazy Star Ravichandran's son Manoranjan Ravichandran made his silver screen debut last Friday, August 25, with the film Saheba. The film has received lots of positive reviews from the audiences.
Ravichandran, who recently watched Saheba with his entire family, has spoken about the movie. The actor seemed elated to see his progeny take over the legacy.
The Crazy Star has said that his son has given a good performance in his first film. The actor also expressed his happiness to see that his son had given justice to his on-screen character.
Read the complete article to know what the Crazy Star had to say about Manoranjan and his performance in Saheba.
Scroll down..
From A Father's Point Of View
Ravichandran, who spoke to the media said, "Today, I want to address the media as Manoranjan's father and not as Crazy Star Ravichandran. I have watched my son's debut film Saheba and I feel that the story is the plus point. I am sure people will love Manoranjan's character on-screen."
Story Is The Hero
The Crazy Star further added, "Manoranjan has opted to be part of a fantastic film in which the story itself is the hero. I feel proud to tell that he has opted for a very nice film and his efforts are reflected in this cinema. I now have complete confidence on my son that he can take over Eshwari Productions Company after me."
A Decent Film
"Director of the film, Bharath has done a decent job. He has brought the film just the way he intended to. Music for the film has been excellently composed by V. Harikrishna. Although a few scenes lag the film, in an overall sense, it doesn't matter. It is a decent film in all regards", said V. Ravichandran.
Good Lead Pair
Ravichandra also said, "Saheba's film plot is basically a love story. Sanvi Srivastav and Manoranjan make a good pair on-screen. Seeing them together brings me back the memories of Ravichandran-Juhi Chawla and Ravichandran-Khushboo pair."