 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Sudeep To Act In Vijay Kiragandur's Next Production?

After much has been said and done about rumours, they never stop to cease. After all, media survives on gossips and rumours.

Now, we have one such ground breaking rumour dancing around its way in Gandhinagar. Hombale films is a production house run by Vijay Kiragandur.

Hombale Films have constantly been giving very good, ethical, family entertainers all through their history. Now, it is said that Kichcha Sudeep will act in Hombale Films' next production.

Hombale Films have so far produced films like, Ninnindale and Raajakumara starring Puneeth Rajkumar, films like Masterpiece and K.G.F, starring Rocking Star Yash.

Now, Vijay Kiragandur is excited to start a new film, and, apparently, Kichcha Sudeep has given green signal to go ahead with the project.

Presently, Sudeep is busy shooting for Prem's directorial, The Villain. In the movie, Sudeep stars opposite Shivanna, a first time in Kannada film industry.

After shooting for The Villain, Sudeep has agreed to act in Krishna's directorial. After that, Sudeep is reported to start shooting for Vijay Kiragandur's production.

But, previously, Sudeep had himself confirmed on Twitter that he would start shooting for Kotigobba 3, produced by Soorappa Babu.

He had mentioned clearly that he would simultaneously work for both Krishna's directorial and Soorappa Babu's, Kotigobba 3.

We are guessing if Sudeep completes two films together after The Villain, he might actually start working for Vijay Kiragandur's next production.

Since the news is just a rumour, we believe we should wait and watch, before coming to a conclusion. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated..