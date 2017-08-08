 »   »   » Will Kurukshetra Have A Sequel? Producer Muniratna Says That There Might Be Possibilities!

Kurukshetra was launched on August 6 in Bengaluru. The ostentatious ceremony witnessed many political bigwigs and Sandalwood stalwarts.

Just as the first part took off, there are already discussions about Kurukshetra Part 2. This is not uncommon where huge films are involved.



Sometimes, when an epic story is being retold, it might need 2 to 3 parts to give a complete description as visualized. Likewise, people are speculating about a sequel to the magnum opus.



But, why this question now? Well, this question was posed to the producer of Kurukshetra, Muniratna, during the Kurukshetra press meet.



When asked, the producer said, "We still have not given a thought about the sequel to Kurukshetra. But, if the cinema demands two parts, then we are going to give it. Who knows, Part 2 of the movie might be possible."



Okay, so the producer seems to have left a clue to us. Even though the producer did accept the possibility of a sequel, will it be possible?



Will all the same cast come together again for a second outing together? We do not know. The only answer is to wait until the first part has completed its filming.