 »   »   » JUST IN! Dialogue King Saikumar Is Touted To Play The Role Of Shakuni In Kurukshetra!

Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th movie, Kurukshetra will be launched on July 30. As the day draws near, the casting team of Kurukshetra are completely busy in searching for actors and actresses for left over characters in the story.

Gradually, as days pass by, one by one, artists are getting selected for different roles in the movie. Along with Darshan, other artists like Ravichandran, Srinath, Shashikumar, Srinivasa Murthy among the rest will be a part of the movie.

We had previously informed that dialogue king, Saikumar, would also be a part of the movie. Back then, we only knew that he was a part of the movie, but did not know which role he would essay. According to our sources, Saikumar will play the role of Shakuni in the movie.

Other than that, Darshan will play Duryodhana, Ravichandran will play Sri Krishna, Srinivasa Murthy will play Dronacharya, Srinath will play Dhritarashtra, Regina Cassandra will play Bhanumathi, Sneha will play Draupadi's role and Nikhil Kumar will play the role of Abhimanyu.

The film is being directed by Naganna and will be produced by Muniratna. The movie is touted to be the costliest Kannada movie of all times and will feature an ensemble cast. The film will launch on July 30.