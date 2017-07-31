 »   »   » Shivarajkumar Confirms That He Was Approached For Kurukshetra; Will He Be A Part Of The Magnum Opus?

The countdown has begun for the launch of Kurukshetra movie. It will launch on August 6, after its muhurat. While most of the actors have been finalized, some of the roles are yet to be filled.

At this juncture, there were news about Dr. Shivarajkumar being approached for a role in the magnum opus.

A couple of weeks ago, Shivanna had stated in an interview that if given an opportunity, he would gladly act along with Challenging Star Darshan.

There were a lot of rumours that said that the Hattrick Hero would be offered the role of Arjuna in the movie. But, it was not confirmed.

Now, in a startling revelation, Shivanna has confirmed that he was approached for a role in Kurukshetra. He has also revealed about his role in the movie.

So, what happened? Did Shivanna reject the offer? Or, did he accept it? If yes, for which role?

Well, if you're that curious, read more..