 »   »   » Shivarajkumar Confirms That He Was Approached For Kurukshetra; Will He Be A Part Of The Magnum Opus?

The countdown has begun for the launch of Kurukshetra movie. It will launch on August 6, after its muhurat. While most of the actors have been finalized, some of the roles are yet to be filled.
At this juncture, there were news about Dr. Shivarajkumar being approached for a role in the magnum opus.
A couple of weeks ago, Shivanna had stated in an interview that if given an opportunity, he would gladly act along with Challenging Star Darshan.
There were a lot of rumours that said that the Hattrick Hero would be offered the role of Arjuna in the movie. But, it was not confirmed.
Now, in a startling revelation, Shivanna has confirmed that he was approached for a role in Kurukshetra. He has also revealed about his role in the movie.
So, what happened? Did Shivanna reject the offer? Or, did he accept it? If yes, for which role?
Well, if you're that curious, read more..
Sandalwood King Shivanna In Kurukshetra!
Previously, it was rumoured that Shivanna had been approached by the film team for the role of Arjuna. The Hattrick Hero acknowledged the rumour and said that he was indeed approached for a role in Kurukshetra, but not for the role of Arjuna.
If Not Arjuna, Then Which Role?
According to one of our close sources, ever since the movie was being planned, the producer had thought of offering the role of Karna to the Century Star. Shivanna himself acknowledged it and said that he had been approached for the role of Karna in Kurukshetra.
Shivanna's Reply
Apparently, Shivarajkumar has said no to the offer. Yes, it is quite saddening to note that Shivanna rejected the offer right away. But it is said that the actor had no other option but to reject it.
What Was The Reason?
Well, as you might already know from our constant updates, Dr. Shivarajkumar is completely busy. The actor has clearly stated that he has dedicated his life to films. He is currently busy in shooting for Tagaru and The Villain.
Due to the same, it was impossible for the Sandalwood King to manage dates for Kurukshetra.
There Is One More Solid Reason!
As everybody in Sandalwood knows, Shivanna is a dedicated actor. He alters his physical appearance for any movie that demands it. For Karna's role in Kurukshetra, the actor was supposed to gain 5 kilograms.
Due to shortage of time, Shivarajkumar will not be able to do that. Being a dedicated actor that he is, he has rejected the offer very humbly saying that he has not prepared himself prior to taking up the role of Karna and hence he does not deserve it.
Missed Chance!
Shivarajkumar said that he really wanted to take up Karna's role and he feels sorry for his inability to do anything as his dates have already been given. He has specifically said that he will miss playing the role of Karna in the epic movie.
No Enmity Between Me And Darshan
Sensing that his statement might pave way for more unnecessary gossips and rumours, Shivanna also stated that he has known Darshan ever since he was a small kid. He also said that just like Karna and Duryodhana's friendship, they shared a bond too. He shut the mouths of all gossip-mongers by openly stating that there is no question of animosity between him and Darshan.
Who Will Play Karna?
So, Shivarajkumar has finally openly stated that he has rejected the offer due to unavoidable reasons. Now that it is said, who will play Karna? Previously, it was rumoured that Darshan himself might take up the role of Karna as well. As of now, nothing is sure until the Kurukshetra team comes out with the list of finalized actors.
Answers On August 6
Well, this has certainly led to some confusions now. With Shivanna rejecting Karna's role due to date issues, Darshan himself might play the role of Karna as well.
But, there is no guarantee until the team comes out with full details of the cast on August 6, the film's muhurat ceremony.