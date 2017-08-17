 »   »   » Rumours In Gandhinagar Say That Thugs Of Malgudi Will Be Shelved; Rakshit Shetty Reacts!

There are a few kind of films which make a lot of noise before their release and spark a lot of discussions. One among those is Thugs Of Malgudi, to be directed by Rakshit Shetty.
Yes, Thugs Of Malgudi has been in news for many reasons ever since it was announced. Majority watch it for Sudeep's acting and Rakshit Shetty's direction while a few others actually watch it for its story.
Thugs Of Malgudi is in news for the fact that there were rumours about the movie being shelved due to unavailability of actor Sudeep. But, the director of the movie Rakshit Shetty has something else in store to offer.
So, why will the film stall? What did Rakshit Shetty say? Read on..
Did Thugs Of Malgudi Stop?
A new piece of news in Gandhinagar is that Thugs Of Malgudi has been shelved indefinitely due to the unavailability of dates of Kichcha Sudeep. What does Rakshit Shetty have to say? Well, the actor-director said that all those rumours were false.
Thugs Of Malgudi Will Happen!
According to the director of Thugs Of Malgudi, Rakshit Shetty, the movie will definitely be made and released as soon as possible. The actor has also stated that there need not be any second thoughts about that.
Script Is Reserved For Sudeep
When asked about this to Rakshit Shetty himself, he said, "The script of Thugs Of Malgudi has been reserved for Kichcha Sudeep. If he does not act in the movie, then I will not take up the subject at all. It was designed for that particular actor so no other actor will suffice for that role."
Thugs Of Malgudi Is Being Delayed
Rakshit Shetty, who started working for Avane Srimannarayana has still not yet completed the script work for Thugs Of Malgudi. He has said that he will work with Sudeep, who has given a green signal to Thugs Of Malgudi, after completing his present projects.
Sudeep Tells The Same
Kichcha Sudeep had also taken to Twitter to reiterate the same thing. He asked Rakshit if he had been working on the script of Thugs Of Malgudi. Check out the conversation between Rakshit and Sudeep on Twitter.