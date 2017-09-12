 »   »   » WOW! This Actor Would Suit Perfectly For The Role Of Arjun Reddy In Its Sandalwood Remake!

Rocking Star Yash is today's youth icon as well as a style icon in Sandalwood. With his different style of dialogue delivery, mannerisms and acting, Yash has easily carved a niche for himself in the industry.
Often, directors deem Yash as a mouldable actor who is flixible. That flexibility has propelled the actor to major success in his career. Now, a film is all set to be remade that will purportedly redefine the acting calibre of Yash in the industry.
Yes, you heard me right, a challenging role is being cooked for Yash for an upcoming project that might as well land up in his laps. Reports suggest that Yash was being kept in mind while the remake rights were being purchased.
So, which film are we talking about? Which film will be remade starring Yash? Read on to find out..
Arjun Reddy
Tollywood film Arjun Reddy, which released a couple of weeks back and is roaring in theatres all over is being planned to be remade in Kannada as well. Apparently, the producer who has bought the remake rights for the film has specified that he wants to cast Yash in the lead role. So, who is the producer? Don't hurry yet, we will tell you. Promise.
About The Film
Arjun Reddy is a bold romantic cinema that has a few intimate scenes between the lead pair. The censor board has given A certificate to the film. The question now is that will Yash agree to do such a role in this film's remake? We just have to wait and watch.
Yash Suits The Role Perfectly
A few Sandalwood pundits here are suggesting that if at all Arjun Reddy will be remade, Yash is the perfect choice for the lead role.
Who Is The Producer?
It is Rockline Venkatesh who has bought out the rights to remake for Arjun Reddy. According to the producer himself, the story will be changed according to Sandalwood audience and he wishes to cast Yash in the leading role in the remake.