 »   »   » WOW! This Actor Would Suit Perfectly For The Role Of Arjun Reddy In Its Sandalwood Remake!

Rocking Star Yash is today's youth icon as well as a style icon in Sandalwood. With his different style of dialogue delivery, mannerisms and acting, Yash has easily carved a niche for himself in the industry.

Often, directors deem Yash as a mouldable actor who is flixible. That flexibility has propelled the actor to major success in his career. Now, a film is all set to be remade that will purportedly redefine the acting calibre of Yash in the industry.

Yes, you heard me right, a challenging role is being cooked for Yash for an upcoming project that might as well land up in his laps. Reports suggest that Yash was being kept in mind while the remake rights were being purchased.

So, which film are we talking about? Which film will be remade starring Yash? Read on to find out..