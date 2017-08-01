 »   »   » Ace Director Yograj Bhat Lends His Hypnotic Voice For Mojo's Narration!

Mojo is an upcoming Kannada movie. It is pre-cognitive thriller, weaving elements of the mystic nature of the human mind into a wonderful murder story. Interestingly, the story of the murder unfolds in myriad dimensions, piquing one's thinking.

Months ago, the movie was launched without much hullabaloo and now, the film team has completed the post-production work as well and is waiting for censor certification.

A fresh news is that ace Sandalwood director, Yograj Bhat, has lent his voice for the movie's narration. According to the team, Yograj Bhat has an enchanting and hypnotic voice that they think is perfect to set the pace for the movie.

According to the director of the movie, Sreesha Belakvaadi, his movie is an attempt to make us understand the powers of human subconscious.

The movie is funded by Gajanana Bhat from the USA, under the banner, Poorvi Arts. Other executive producers of the movie are, Satish Pathak, Maanayya Belliganoor and Sathosh Patil, who all happen to reside in California, USA.

A surprising fact about the movie is that this is the first time in the history of Kannada film industry that a pre-cognitive thriller movie is made which attempts to tell us the underlying power of human subconscious.