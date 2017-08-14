 »   »   » Zee Kannada Finally Succumbs To The Pressure; Apologises Unconditionally On The Show!

Exactly 9 days ago, Zee Kannada channel's famous show Drama Juniors Season 2 landed in a controversy wherein the Brahmin community of Karnataka turned against the show.

The show got into the controversy for having made the kids to enact a skit which portrayed Brahmins and their caste in a very poor light.

Brahmins all over the state together demanded an unconditional apology from the makers of the show as well as the channel for not having moderated the content properly. Various Brahmin sects and societies had announced strong revolts and protests against the channel and the show.

Having seen the ongoing turmoil on social media, the channel and the makers of the show finally succumbed to the pressure and offered their unequivocal apology.

Yes, the controversy finally ended when the team of Zee Kannada and Drama Juniors team apologised on the Drama Juniors Season 2 Episode 3, which was telecasted on Saturday, August 12 at 9 pm.

Master Anand, the presenter of Drama Juniors show, apologised the moment the show began. He mentioned that he will be the one apologising on behalf of the channel and the show.

He said, "The skits that are being enacted on the stage have deep meaning hidden beneath them. They reflect all the loopholes in our society, which we try to lighten up by bringing some humour."

"Last weekend, we tried to tell Tenali Rama's story via the kids. Unfortunately, the humour was a little too overwhelming for some people. What we thought would be taken in a light hearted manner didn't go as planned. We are extremely sorry."

Master Anand continued, "We are pained if people are pained by us. It was totally unintentional. It is never our intention to hurt or degrade anyone, let alone deeming them inferior. I hereby would like to apologise to everyone who were offended an unknown mistake from our side. There is no holding back, we regret our mistake, please forgive us."

Later, after Master Anand concluded, it was the judges' turn to apologise. On behalf of the judges, T. N. Seetharam spoke and said, "This is the second season of this show and we have successfully delivered a total of 167 skits till date."

"While most of them were received by our audience gracefully, one of them hurt your feelings. It was totally unintentional from the Dance Juniors team as well as the channel. Please forgive us if you are hurt by our actions."