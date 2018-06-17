 »   »   »  65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Kannada): The Winners' List

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Popular actor P Ravishankar had portrayed the character of Shiva Kumar in the Kannada movie College Kumar. The actor has been adjudged as the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Kannada, at the 65th Filmfare Awards South, for his remarkable performance in the movie.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Actress Bhavani Prakash has bagged the award for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Kannada, for her performance as a character named Bobby in the highly acclaimed Kannada movie Urvi.

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has been adjudged as the Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kannada, for the superhit song Ondu Malebilu, from the 2017 movie Chakravarthi.

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Singer Anuradha Bhatt has won her second Filmfare Award. This time the singer has been adjudged as the Best Playback Singer (Female), for the song Appa I Love You, from the Kannada movie Chowka.

Best Actor Critics (Female)

Popular actress Shradhha Srinath, who portrayed the role of a school teacher named Ananya, in the film Operation Alamelamma, has been adjudged as the Best Actor Critics (Female0.

Best Actor Critics (Male)

Actor Dhananjaya, who essayed the role of Allama Prabhu in the 2017 movie Allama, has been awarded as the Best Actor Critics (Male) at the 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018.

Best Film

Ondu Mottaye Kathe, which won unanimously positive reviews is considered to be one of the finest Kannada films of the recent times. The movie, directed by Raj B Shetty has won the title for the Best Movie at 65th Filmfare Awards South.

Best Director

Tarun Sudhir, the director of the highly appreciated film Chowka, has been adjudged as the Best Director at the 65th Filmfare Awards South. The film-maker has won the big title for his debut movie itself.

Best Actor (Female)

Shruthi Hariharan had a memorable 2017 and the actress has bagged the title for the Best Actor (Female). Her performance in the film Beautiful Manasugalu has fetched her this big title.

Best Actor (Male)

Puneeth Rajkumar, who impressed one and all with his powerful performance in the blockbuster movie Raajakumara has been adjudged as the Best Actor (Male) - Kannada at the 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018