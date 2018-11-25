 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: Why We Will Miss This Legend!

Superstardom

He didn't have to act as an antagonist for long as he elevated into an angry young man during the late 70s. But it was the 1981 blockbuster flick, Antha, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, which earned him the star status and thus, the tag of Rebel Star.

The blockbuster flick was followed by many hit movies such as Tony, Hongkongnalli Agent Amar, Olavina Udugare, Mannina Doni, Chakravyuha and many more.

Back to back hits ensured a huge brand value to the dynamic hero and he was often ranked number 3 in the industry in terms of hits, BO collections and fan base right after the emperor of Kannada cinema, Dr Rajkumar and the lion of cinema, Dr Vishnuvardhan.

Semi-retirement

Age and interest caught up with the Rebel Star who felt that donning the grease paint as the main hero could take some rest and decided to hang his boots as an action hero. Post-2004, Ambareesh was seen as a key supporting actor in movies and that prompted him to share the screen with many young heroes.

Not only did the 6-foot tall actor work with Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Srinath etc. of the yesteryear generation, but he has worked with almost all present generation stars in many movies. Devara Maga with Shivarajkumar, Thandege Takka Maga with Upendra, Annavru with Darshan, Veera Parampare with Sudeep and Drama with Yash.

The Commander of Kannada Cinema

As attested by many celebrities, Ambareesh was the undisputed commander of the Kannada cinema. His single phone call or a trademark and baritone appeal ensured full attendance to any gathering, issue or meeting. He was the only star who could get everyone assemble in a certain place, solve many or all issues and at the same time, entertain them on a good day.

Ambareesh's way of interaction with his fans, press and many cinema people were often seen as highlights of the star and it defined his dynamism.

The Man Who Commanded Maximum Respect Through Friendship

Ambareesh had maximum friends in not just Kannada industry, but the entire South Industry. His bond with Dr Vishnuvardhan was a testimonial of the stated fact. A subtle and a moody person (as often said by many industry insiders), Vishnuvardhan had just one best friend in the form of Ambareesh and their relationship was a textbook to many actors of the present generation. He was in the good books of the stars of different industries such as Superstar Rajinikanth, Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Nandamuri Balakrishna etc.

It was during his 60th birthday that Rajnikanth conveyed through his speech that no other star commanded such respect and admiration amongst cine industry people as much as the Rebel Star did. His positive energy, taking ownership and solving problems elevated him to the place where he was, stated the Superstar.

Political Career

Ambareesh was a 3-time MP from the Congress and had many plans to serve the people of Karnataka. He quit politics during this year's assembly election as there was a supposed difference between the party and himself. Ambareesh had also stated that it was time for him to relax exclaiming that his age wasn't cooperating with him like earlier. He had foregone his MP seat during the Cauvery dispute in 2008.

Rebel Star had won numerous awards ranging from State awards for best actor, Filmfare award, NTR National award, Nandhi Award and many more.

The legendary personality took his last breath on November 24, 2018, at 10 PM in Vikram Hospital, Bangalore after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.