 »   »   » Veteran Actor-Director Kashinath Is No More!

Popular Kannada actor-director Kashinath, who has directed 14 films and acted in over 45 films, passed away this morning (January 18, 2018). Reportedly, the actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Bangalore. According to the reports, the actor-director was admitted to the hospital 2 days ago. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The actor-director did make some vital contributions to the Kannada film industry in a career spanning over three decades, through his superhit films. Kashinath also introduced some of the prominent talents of the Kannada film industry. Popular actor-director Upendra, writer-director Sunil Kumar Desai, Manohar etc., were introduced to the industry by Kashinath.