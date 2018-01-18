 »   »   » Veteran Actor-Director Kashinath Is No More!

Popular Kannada actor-director Kashinath, who has directed 14 films and acted in over 45 films, passed away this morning (January 18, 2018). Reportedly, the actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Bangalore. According to the reports, the actor-director was admitted to the hospital 2 days ago. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
The actor-director did make some vital contributions to the Kannada film industry in a career spanning over three decades, through his superhit films. Kashinath also introduced some of the prominent talents of the Kannada film industry. Popular actor-director Upendra, writer-director Sunil Kumar Desai, Manohar etc., were introduced to the industry by Kashinath.
In 1976..
Kashinath stepped into the industry with the movie Aparapoodu Aththithigalu, which was his debut directorial venture. The movie had hit the theatres in the year 1976.
As An Actor
Kashinath made his debut as a lead actor with the movie Anubhava, which had released in the year 1984. The movie, which was directed by Kashinath himself also featured Abhinaya and Umasree in the lead roles. The film was a box office success and even got a re-release in the year 2013.
In Hindi Film Industry
Kashinath also went on to make a mark in the Hindi film industry, as well. He went on to direct Be Shaque and Anubhav, which were the Hindi remakes of his Kannada movies Aparachita and Anubhava respectively.