 »   »   »  Actor Duniya Vijay Arrested In Connection With An Assault Case

Duniya Vijay is quite a popular name in the Kannada film industry. The dashing actor enjoys as decent fan following thanks to his charming personality, good looks, sincere performances and gripping screen presence. Over the years, he has acted in quite a few films and this has helped him become an integral part of Sandalwood. Now, he is in the news for a shocking reason. According to a leading daily, Duniya Vijay was arrested today (September 24, 2018) in Bengaluru in connection with an assault case.

Maruthi Gowda, who is the nephew of Duniya Vijay's former gym trainer, was reportedly beaten up by 11 people. Commenting on the incident, the victim claimed that Duniya Vijay and his friends beat him up and threatened to 'ruin' his life.

"He said something about my uncle, and I asked why do you want that? Immediately, he came back with around ten people and beat me and took me away. They took me in a car, and an hour later or so, I was in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and they stopped the car. They tried to get me to appear in a video and told me to say that fans assaulted me. There was Mani, Prasad, Duniya Vijay, and they were abusing. It was Duniya Vijay who made me appear in the video. He said that he will ruin my life," he told Bangalore Mirror.

This is a developing situation and one is likely to get more clarity on this case in the days to come.