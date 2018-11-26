 »   »   »  After Ambareesh's Death, A Die-hard Fan Commits Suicide

There's no denying that Saturday(November 24, 2018) was a sad day for the countless fans of Kannada cinema. The legendary Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru shortly after being admitted to a private hospital because of respiratory problems. As expected, this created a buzz in the industry and left everyone in a state of shock. Now, in a shocking revelation, it seems that a die-hard fan of the 'Rebel Star' committed suicide after hearing about his death.

This is a shocking development and it makes Ambi's death even more devastating. The fan's decision to take the extreme step proves that Ambi was indeed a cult figure.

For the uninitiated, Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films in his illustrious career and become an integral part of the Kannada film industry. He made his debut with the 1972 film Naagarahaavu which proved to be a cult classic. Thereafter, he acted in numerous films across various languages and proved his mettle.

Ambareesh was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which emerged as a big hit at the box office and received rave reviews from the critics. It was a remake of Dhanush's Kollywood film Power Pandi and saw him essay the role played by Rajkiran in the original version.

Ambi will be deeply missed!

