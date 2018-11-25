 »   »   »  A Timeline From 2013: When Ambareesh Showed His Love For The Kingfisher Derby In Bangalore

Ambareesh At The Kingfisher Derby 2013

Ambareesh loved horse races and attended the Kingfisher Derby religiously every single year. His presence at the derby was the most sought after from the paparazzi and he was all suited up at the event every year.

Kingfisher Derby 2014

A stylish and evergreen Ambareesh was all laughs at the Kingfisher Derby 2014 and despite the heavy rains a day prior to the race, Ambareesh made sure he was there at the venue come rain or hailstorm.

Ambareesh With Muthappa Rai In 2015

Ambareesh was spotted with Muthappa Rai on the stands of the Kingfisher Derby in 2015 and the pictures were on the front pages the next day in all the Kannada regional newspapers.

Ambareesh Attends The Kingfisher Derby 2016

Ambareesh opened up about his love for horse races by saying, "(Horse) race should be treated as a sport, which requires great skills and not as gambling." He answered so when the media quizzed him about the money poured into the game.

Kingfisher Derby 2017

Ambareesh owned a race horse named My Ambition and praised it by saying, "I have named one of my horses as My Ambition. The name was kept after my dream of watching Wimbledon and owning a horse was full filled."

Ambareesh At His Last Kingfisher Derby In 2018

Ambareesh attended the Kingfisher Derby on July 15, 2018 and it's hard to digest the fact that we'll not see him anymore at the same venue, cheering on the stands where he loved to watch the sport every year. RIP Ambareesh.