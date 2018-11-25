 »   »   »  A Timeline From 2013: When Ambareesh Showed His Love For The Kingfisher Derby In Bangalore

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh, who was lovingly called as Mandyada Gandu breathed his last yesterday on November 24, 2018 as he suffered from cardic arrest and left a deep void in the Sandalwood film industry which can never be filled again. His sudden demise has brought sadness and grief all across Karnataka and he will surely be missed by one and all. Ambareesh, was an avid fan of horse races and attended the Kingfisher Derby every year in Bangalore without fail. Here's a timeline of pictures of Ambareesh attending the Kingfisher Derby from 2013.
Ambareesh At The Kingfisher Derby 2013
Ambareesh loved horse races and attended the Kingfisher Derby religiously every single year. His presence at the derby was the most sought after from the paparazzi and he was all suited up at the event every year.
Kingfisher Derby 2014
A stylish and evergreen Ambareesh was all laughs at the Kingfisher Derby 2014 and despite the heavy rains a day prior to the race, Ambareesh made sure he'll be there at the venue come rain or hailstorm.
Ambareesh With Muthappa Rai In 2015
Ambareesh was spotted with Muthappa Rai on the stands of the Kingfisher Derby in 2015 and the pictures were on the front pages the next day in all the Kannada regional newspapers.
Ambareesh Attends The Kingfisher Derby 2016
Ambareesh opened up about his love for horse races by saying, "(Horse) race should be treated as a sport, which requires great skills and not as gambling," he answered when the media quizzed him about the money poured into the game.
Kingfisher Derby 2017
Ambareesh owned a race hore named My Champion and praised it by saying, "I have named one of my horses as My Ambition. The name was kept after my dream of watching Wimbledon and owning a horse was full filled."
Ambareesh At His Last Kingfisher Derby In 2018
Ambareesh attended the Kingfisher Derby on July 15, 2018 and it's hard to digest the fact that we'll not see him anymore in the same venue, cheering on the stands where he loved to watch the sport every year. RIP Ambareesh.
